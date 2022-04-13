Abhishek Bachchan calls wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘world’s best teacher’ to daughter Aaradhya: ‘That department is handled by her’

Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in Dasvi. In the film, the actor plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an uneducated politician who gains his high-school diploma while in prison. Abhishek opened up about studying abroad, and spoke about whether he has ever helped his daughter Aaradhya with schoolwork.

“I think she already has the world’s best teacher, which is her mother (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). I don’t want to downgrade her or her expectations of how a teacher should be like by teaching her. That department is handled by her mother,” Abhishek told indianexpress.com during a chat session on Twitter Spaces.

When it came to his childhood, Abhishek recalled how his father, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, used to teach him mathematics. “I remember my father spent a lot of time with me on mathematics. He was brilliant at that. He was a science student. He was a great teacher,” Abhishek said, adding, “But as and when we grow up, sometimes parents are not the best teacher to teach you because darr lagta hai na ki dad kya bolenge ya maa kya bolegi (you are scared what your parents will say).”

As the chat continued, he said he has been blessed with wonderful teachers in his life. In fact, he described his directors as his teachers. “At present, I think all our filmmakers are like teachers to us actors. The director holds our hand through the whole process. So, to have teachers in every part of your life is a blessing,” he replied.

Abhishek, who is overwhelmed with the response to Dasvi, also spoke about Amitabh Bachchan’s constant support for him and his films. Earlier this month, Big B praised Abhishek’s choice of scripts and called him his “uttaradhikari,” aka successor. “In film after film he surprises all with the incredible portrayal of totally different characters. its PHENOMENAL to be able to do that so successfully,” he said in a post.

Reacting to it, Abhishek called his father “truly amazing.” He also clarified that as much as Amitabh Bachchan appreciates his work, he is equally candid when he doesn’t like his films. When asked why Amitabh Bachchan refers to him as “Bhaiyu,” an embarrassed Abhishek revealed that his family lovingly calls him by that name.

Dasvi is currently streaming on Netflix and JioCinema. It also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.