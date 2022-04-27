Abhishek Bachchan calls Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham ‘one of the most successful films’: ‘They keep showing it again and again’

Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in the Netflix release Dasvi, recently spoke about the power of satellite television and how his father Amitabh Bachchan’s film Sooryavansham is “one of the most successful films” in that arena.

The 1999 film starring Big B in the lead role did not make a mark in theatres but the film has developed a big following on television over the years, thanks to its many reruns on Sony Max. Abhishek, in a chat with Bollywood Hungama said, “Sooryavansham is one of the most successful films for the channel when it comes on satellite. They keep showing it again and again.”

Abhishek pointed out that there is something about the film that clicks with people which is probably why it is still one of the most popular films on the medium even after two decades of its release. “There’s something about the film that appeals to people. And can you imagine so many years down the line, I think 2o-21 years since its release, and it still comes on satellite television, and it still does well,” he said.

With the rise of social media, Sooryavansham became the film that had a lot of memes in its name. On the 18th anniversary of the film, Amitabh Bachchan shared a tweet in the film’s honour and wrote, “T 2430 – Its 18 years of ‘SooryaVansham’ ..a dynamic story, and one that has been on Tv a lot .. have met many who have adored it ..Love.”

A few years ago, a Quora user posted that Sony Max bought the rights of the film for 100 years, hence, they play it again and again. However, there has been no evidence to substantiate the claim. But because of the film’s many reruns, it has become one of the most-watched films on Indian television.