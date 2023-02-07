scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Abhishek Bachchan calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan his ‘beautiful view’, shares photos from Maldives vacation

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 47th birthday in Maldives with his wife actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya.

aishwarya rai bachchanAbhishek Bachchan shared photos from his Maldives trip with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated Junior B’s birthday in Maldives. Abhishek, on Tuesday, shared a series of photos from his vacation. He shared a photo of his wife-actor Aishwarya where she looks stunning. The photo appears to be taken at a candle-lit dinner.

Abhishek shared the first series of photos with the caption, “Celebrating another trip around the sun!!! The weekend was perfect. I would like to thank the @stregismaldives for making it so memorable for me. We had a wonderful time. Beautiful views, beautiful people. My gratitude.”

 

Also Read |Raveena Tandon opens up about ‘broken engagement’ with Akshay Kumar, rumours that he dated women who looked like her out of spite

He shared the second set of photos with the caption, “Some more beautiful views…. Especially the last one. 😁”

Abhishek Bachchan turned 47 on February 5. On the work front, he was last seen in 2022’s Dasvi, which released on Netflix. He will soon be seen in Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa. The actor also Ghoomer in the pipeline.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 20:19 IST
