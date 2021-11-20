Amitabh Bachchan applauds Abhishek Bachchan after Bob Biswas trailer: ‘Proud to say you are my son’

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is quite impressed with the trailer of Bob Biswas. Bob Biswas is Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming project, which has been directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. The trailer of Bob Biswas was released on Friday andsharing it on the Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “I am proud to say you are my Son! ‘BYCMJBBN'”

As soon as Amitabh Bachchan appreciated Abhishek, his fans agreed with him. “He’s always an amazing actor,” wrote an Instagram user, while another user mentioned how the original character played by Saswata Chatterjee was much better. Saswata played Bob Biswas in Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani.

The trailer features Abhishek Bachchan as Bob Biswas who has lost his memory and does not remember that he was a hired assassin. When he is hired to kill again, he starts questioning the morality of his actions.

The film also stars Chitrangada Singh, Paran Bandopadhyay, Ronith Arora and Samara Tijori. The film has been directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma.

Talking about the film, Abhishek Bachchan had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Bob Biswas is a very popular character which I only realised after I signed the film. So I feel once you get the look right, it is half the battle won. I am happy that people approved of the look. That’s a huge boost for me and the film.”

Bob Biswas is set to release on ZEE5 on December 3.