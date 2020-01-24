Abhishek Bachchan starts shooting for Bob Biswas, SRK sends wishes

Bob Biswas was a breakout character in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller Kahaani. (Photo: Red Chillies Entertainment/Instagram) Bob Biswas was a breakout character in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller Kahaani. (Photo: Red Chillies Entertainment/Instagram)

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday started the shoot of his next film Bob Biswas to be directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh.

Abhishek shared the news on Instagram.

“Lights.Camera. Nomoshkar! Shoot day one. #BobBiswas here we go,” he wrote alongside the picture of the clapperboard from the film’s sets.

Shah Rukh Khan also tweeted his wishes to Abhishek for the film. He wrote, “Missing being with u all. You in my city…will come and meet you soon. How do the kids say it…Major FOMO happening? Right?! Have a great shoot & enjoy the process.”

Missing being with u all. You in my city…will come and meet you soon. How do the kids say it…Major FOMO happening? Right?! Have a great shoot & enjoy the process. https://t.co/H4PplKtWWm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2020

Bob Biswas was a breakout character in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller Kahaani. Played by actor Saswata Chatterjee, Bob was an LIC agent who moonlighted as a cold-blooded contract killer.

Abhishek also posted the pictures of Bob’s signature glasses and Motorola handset used by the character in the 2012 film.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is co-producing the project through Red Chillies Entertainment with Ghosh’s Bound Script Production.

