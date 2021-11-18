scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 18, 2021
MUST READ

Abhishek Bachchan transforms into cold-blooded killer Bob Biswas in new teaser: ‘Nazar aap par hai’

Abhishek Bachchan shared the teaser of his upcoming film Bob Biswas on his social media accounts. The film releases on ZEE5 on December 3.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 18, 2021 5:28:32 pm
Abhishek BachchanAbhishek Bachchan plays the role of Bob Biswas (Photo: Instagram/ Abhishek Bachchan)

Bob Biswas, the notorious serial killer moonlighting as a dull LIC agent in the 2012 film Kahaani is back but this time it is Abhishek Bachchan playing the intriguing character. The teaser of the spinoff was released on Thursday and Abhishek shared it on his social media accounts.

He captioned his post, “Ek minute… Bob ki nazar aap par hai. Watch #BobBiswas trailer tomorrow at 12 PM.” The ‘ek minute’ part of his post refers to Bob’s dialogue in the film Kahaani, who would look rather mournful and say, ‘Ek minute’ before shooting his victim. The character was played by Saswata Chatterjee in Kahaani, which starred Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Also Read |Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai share photos from their ‘princess’ Aaradhya’s 10th birthday party: ‘You make the world a better place’

The film Bob Biswas will release on ZEE5 on December 3. In the teaser for the spinoff, Abhishek can be seen sporting Bob’s hairstyle. A voiceover can be heard, “You might not remember, but you’re a bad man…”

In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Abhishek spoke about the film and said, “Bob Biswas is a very popular character which I only realised after I signed the film. So I feel once you get the look right, it is half the battle won. I am happy that people approved of the look. That’s a huge boost for me and the film.”

Also Read |Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough welcome twins via surrogacy, introduce Jai and Gia Zinta Goodenough

The film has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, along with Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production and is directed by debutante Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film, which also stars Chitrangada Singh, wrapped its shoot in December 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai, taapsee pannu, malaika arora
Aishwarya Rai, Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 18: Latest News

Advertisement