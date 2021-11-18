Abhishek Bachchan transforms into cold-blooded killer Bob Biswas in new teaser: ‘Nazar aap par hai’

Bob Biswas, the notorious serial killer moonlighting as a dull LIC agent in the 2012 film Kahaani is back but this time it is Abhishek Bachchan playing the intriguing character. The teaser of the spinoff was released on Thursday and Abhishek shared it on his social media accounts.

He captioned his post, “Ek minute… Bob ki nazar aap par hai. Watch #BobBiswas trailer tomorrow at 12 PM.” The ‘ek minute’ part of his post refers to Bob’s dialogue in the film Kahaani, who would look rather mournful and say, ‘Ek minute’ before shooting his victim. The character was played by Saswata Chatterjee in Kahaani, which starred Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The film Bob Biswas will release on ZEE5 on December 3. In the teaser for the spinoff, Abhishek can be seen sporting Bob’s hairstyle. A voiceover can be heard, “You might not remember, but you’re a bad man…”

In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Abhishek spoke about the film and said, “Bob Biswas is a very popular character which I only realised after I signed the film. So I feel once you get the look right, it is half the battle won. I am happy that people approved of the look. That’s a huge boost for me and the film.”

The film has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, along with Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production and is directed by debutante Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film, which also stars Chitrangada Singh, wrapped its shoot in December 2020.