Abhishek Bachchan turns 44, Amitabh Bachchan wishes ‘childlike innocence never ever leaves you’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan turns a year older on Wednesday. To celebrate his special day, his parents Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan got together for an intimate celebration at their residence in Mumbai.

Aishwarya shared photos from the celebration. In it, the Bachchan clan is seen posing for the shutterbug before cutting the cake. Abhishek’s love for sports reflects on his birthday cake as well. “Happy Birthday Babyyyy-Papaaaa. Love LOVE LOVE ALWAYS,” Aishwarya wrote along with the photos.

Sister Shweta Nanda shuffled through the family album on Abhishek Bachchan’s 44th birthday and shared a childhood photo of them together. The adorable photo of the siblings was captioned, “Forever and a day with you, on a bicycle built for two”

Amitabh Bachchan, in his blog, shared Abhishek’s photo with his grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan and recalled the eve of his birth. He wrote, “It has dawned towards the 5th .. the birth of Abhishek , later at night .. the Breach Candy Hospital and the entire day has gone by in anxious anticipation for his arrival .. finally it happens and there is joy and celebration.” Wishing for his son’s innocence to stay intact, Big B added, “No matter how the years pass the child remains a child ever .. 44 years be his age today, but the little two finger sucking on his face ridden with childlike innocence never ever leaves you .. and may it never.”

Abhishek Bachchan with his grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Abhishek Bachchan with his grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has started shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s production Bob Biswas, a spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh’s film Kahaani. His other big projects include Ajay Devgn production The Big Bull and second season of Amazon Prime Video’s web series Breathe.

