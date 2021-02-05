Abhishek Bachchan turns 45: Ajay, Sonu, Navya and others wish The Big Bull actor

Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 45th birthday today. Friends and family members took to social media to wish the Bollywood actor.

Sharing a then and now photo, dad Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “… I lead him once holding his hand .. he leads me now holding my hand .. 💕❤️💕.”

Senior Bachchan also shared a photo of Abhishek on his blog when he was “just a few minutes into this world”.

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Navya Naveli Nanda took to social media to wish her uncle Abhishek Bachchan. Sharing a photo, she wrote, “Happy birthday bestfriend ♥️ to more NYC nights & Chelsea games. You may just be my favourite family member 🤫 My partner in all crimes!”

Ajay Devgn tweeted, “Happy 😃 Birthday dear Abhishek. Hope you have a good one. Wish you the very best today & always. @bachchan #HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s close friend Sikandar Kher shared an old photo of the birthday boy and his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and wrote, “To my brother of all kinds .. you are a kind person.. but not practised .. it’s comes naturally to you from your heart and your being … I try everyday to remind myself of how important it is for me to be kind, for that gives one peace …. you my friend are peace … to have you in my life is peace to me (albeit the times that’s you’re not) .. on your birthday I wish you good health always .. your little lady is blessed to have a papa like you… may you bring peace to many that your being does touch… (I’m now thinking how to beat this message for the 5th of feb next year, but that’s clearly, a me problem) … Happy Birthday Abhisek.. I love you #AbhishekBachchan.”

Sonu Sood posted on Twitter, “Happy birthday mere bhai ..u were,u are and u will remain my most favourite. Love u loads. @juniorbachchan.”

See all birthday wishes for Abhishek Bachchan here:

Happy birthday @juniorbachchan brother wish you lots of happiness and success 😇🤗 it’s year of the BIG BULL! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ov22wpU6Kb — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) February 5, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo. The actor also completed 20 years in Bollywood in 2020.