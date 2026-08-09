‘Mere ghar pe ek sher paida hua hai’: Abhishek’s birth inspired Amitabh to fight tiger on set

Remember the hilarious scene in Farah Khan’s 2007 blockbuster reincarnation saga Om Shanti Om, where Shah Rukh Khan is wrestling with a fake tiger? Back in the 1970s, top stars of Hindi cinema actually did stunts with a real, untrained tiger, often putting their lives on the line. These stars include Amitabh Bachchan and his late, legendary Sholay co-star Dharmendra.

When Amitabh Bachchan fought a real tiger on set

In interview with Hindi Rush, veteran action master Mohan Baggad recalled, “I did a stunt for Amitabh Bachchan in Khoon Pasina, which had a tiger. The original stunt guy for Amit ji had a dark complexion. So, the makers thought it wouldn’t work. The director asked Veeru Devgan (action director) if one of his team members can do it instead. He asked me if I would do it. I said yes though I was scared since it was with a tiger.”