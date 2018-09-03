Abhishek Bachchan on playing Robbie in Manmarziyaan: I really like the conviction in his actions

After introducing Taapsee Pannu as Rumi and Vicky Kaushal as DJ Sandzzz, the makers of upcoming film Manmarziyaan have shared a video on Abhishek Bachchan’s transformation into Robbie for the Anurag Kashyap directorial.
Talking about the character, Abhishek said, “Anurag saw Robbie is just sitting back and conveying a lot by not saying anything. If you read Robbie as a character, he comes across as very staid. There is a dignity about him. He is very reserved and internalised. He doesn’t let out easily what he is thinking. The one thing that I liked about Robbie is that he is very sure of what he wants. He has a lot of conviction in his actions.”
In the video, we also see how Abhishek and Anurag would break into conversations in order to improvise a particular scene. Talking about his working mechanism, Abhishek posted a photo with the caption, “We were rehearsing a rather intense scene…. I know it doesn’t show from our body language. But, this is how @anuragkashyap10 approaches such scenes. He makes the environment and atmosphere very relaxed and allows his actors time to just effortlessly slip into the mind space he wants. This was a very new approach for me but I really enjoyed it. He removes the stress and hustle-and-bustle of the set and just gives his actors space and time. A true luxury if you’ve ever been on a film set. And once everyone is at ease and ready he throws you a curve ball!!! “Let’s shoot this entire scene in 1 shot”!!!! 🤦♂️”
Taapsee Pannu, who plays Robbie’s wife in Manmarziyaan, described Abhishek Bachchan as the perfect fit for the role. She said, “Such a perfect fit for the role. I cannot see anyone else as Robbie.”
The Anurag Kashyap directorial will head to theatres on September 14.
