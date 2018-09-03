Abhishek Bachchan on playing Robbie in Manmarziyaan: I really like the conviction in his actions

Abhishek Bachchan plays the character of Robbie in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan. Abhishek Bachchan plays the character of Robbie in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan.

After introducing Taapsee Pannu as Rumi and Vicky Kaushal as DJ Sandzzz, the makers of upcoming film Manmarziyaan have shared a video on Abhishek Bachchan’s transformation into Robbie for the Anurag Kashyap directorial.

Talking about the character, Abhishek said, “Anurag saw Robbie is just sitting back and conveying a lot by not saying anything. If you read Robbie as a character, he comes across as very staid. There is a dignity about him. He is very reserved and internalised. He doesn’t let out easily what he is thinking. The one thing that I liked about Robbie is that he is very sure of what he wants. He has a lot of conviction in his actions.”

In the video, we also see how Abhishek and Anurag would break into conversations in order to improvise a particular scene. Talking about his working mechanism, Abhishek posted a photo with the caption, “We were rehearsing a rather intense scene…. I know it doesn’t show from our body language. But, this is how @anuragkashyap10 approaches such scenes. He makes the environment and atmosphere very relaxed and allows his actors time to just effortlessly slip into the mind space he wants. This was a very new approach for me but I really enjoyed it. He removes the stress and hustle-and-bustle of the set and just gives his actors space and time. A true luxury if you’ve ever been on a film set. And once everyone is at ease and ready he throws you a curve ball!!! “Let’s shoot this entire scene in 1 shot”!!!! 🤦‍♂️”

Taapsee Pannu, who plays Robbie’s wife in Manmarziyaan, described Abhishek Bachchan as the perfect fit for the role. She said, “Such a perfect fit for the role. I cannot see anyone else as Robbie.”

The Anurag Kashyap directorial will head to theatres on September 14.

