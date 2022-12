Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu take home top honours at Filmfare OTT Awards 2022

The third edition of Filmfare OTT Awards, held on December 21, highlighted and honoured the artistic and technical excellence in the OTT space, which includes series, movies and short films.

While the web series Tabbar and Rocket Boys took home maximum awards, Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu won the Best Actor and Actress award for original web films Dasvi and Looop Lapeta. Anil Kapoor won the Best Supporting Actor award for Thar and Raveena Tandon took home the Best Actor (Web series) award for Aranyak.

Bollywood actors Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia, Jackie Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Adah Sharma among others walked the red carpet of Filmfare OTT Awards 2022.

Here is the complete list of winners:

BEST SHORT FILM (POPULAR CHOICE) – Masterji

BEST SHORT FILM ACTOR (MALE) – Kumud Mishra (Itwaar)

BEST SHORT FILM ACTOR (FEMALE) – Sampa Mandal (Sapna)

WEB SERIES

BEST SERIES – Rocket Boys

BEST DIRECTOR, SERIES – Abhay Pannu (Rocket Boys)

BEST ACTOR (MALE) , SERIES DRAMA – Pawan Malhotra (Tabbar)

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE) , SERIES DRAMA – Raveena Tandon (Aranyak)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (MALE) , SERIES DRAMA – Gagan Arora (Tabbar)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (FEMALE) , SERIES DRAMA – Supriya Pathak Kapur (Tabbar)

BEST (NON-FICTION) ORIGINAL (SERIES/SPECIAL) – House Of Secrets Burari Deaths

BEST ACTOR (MALE), SERIES COMEDY – Jameel Khan (Gullak Season 3)

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE), SERIES COMEDY – Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 3)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (MALE), SERIES COMEDY – Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat Season 2)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (FEMALE), SERIES COMEDY – Neena Gupta (Masaba Masaba Season 2)

BEST COMEDY (SERIES/SPECIALS) – Gullak Season 3

BEST DIRECTOR, SERIES CRITICS CHOICE- Ajitpal Singh (Tabbar)

BEST SERIES, CRITICS CHOICE- Tabbar

BEST SERIES, POPULAR- Rocket Boys

BEST ACTOR (MALE), DRAMA- Ishwak Singh (Rocket Boys)

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE), DRAMA- Sakshi Tanwar (Mai)

BEST ACTOR (MALE), COMEDY- Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat)

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE), COMEDY- Mithila Palkar (Little Things)

FILMS

BEST FILM, WEB ORIGINAL – Dasvi

BEST ACTOR (MALE), WEB ORIGINAL FILM – Abhishek Bachchan (Dasvi)

Advertisement

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE), WEB ORIGINAL FILM- Taapsee Pannu (Looop Lapeta)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (MALE), WEB ORIGINAL FILM – Anil Kapoor (Thar)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (FEMALE), WEB ORIGINAL FILM – Mita Vashisht