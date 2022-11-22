scorecardresearch
Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor ‘weren’t made for each other’: Producer Suneel Darshan recalls former couple’s ‘constant bickering’

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan said that Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan split up after finishing work on their one and only film together, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya.

Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan were engaged at one point.

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan has worked with some of the biggest Bollywood stars ever, and he has stories to share about all of them. After recalling his fallouts with Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar, the filmmaker has now commented on actors Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan’s former relationship.

He said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that he wondered if they were ‘made for each other’ in the first place, while he worked with them on the film Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, which was directed by his brother Dharmesh Darshan. It remains their only film together. The actors eventually called off their engagement, and Abhishek married Aishwarya Rai, while Karisma married her now ex-husband Sunjay Kapur.

“They were not really the made for each other kinds,” he said. “There was a constant bickering… Maybe that’s how some people are ‘made’. I always wondered are they really the made for each other kind of pair? Abhishek is a sweet fellow, and Lolo is a very nice person, but maybe some things aren’t destined.”

He also looked back on the engagement ceremony that was publicly conducted for Karisma and Abhishek, and said that he was in attendance. “The Kapoor sisters were very close, more so because of my respect for Babita ji… I was very fond of her as an actress,” he said.

While Karisma works infrequently these days, Abhishek has been on a particularly prolific run recently, having starred in five back-to-back streaming releases. He was last seen in the second season of Prime Video’s Breathe: Into the Shadows.

