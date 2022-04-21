Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai share rare wedding photo on 15th anniversary, see here

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on April 20. They took to Instagram and shared the same throwback photo from their wedding. In the close-up photo, Abhishek is putting a ring on Aishwarya’s finger. While Aishwarya posted the photo with several emoticons, including sparkles, hearts and a rainbow, Abhishek shared it without any caption.

Fans flooded the posts with comments and heart emojis. Actor Nimrat Kaur commented on Abhishek’s post, “Happpppppiesssst 15 years to @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and you @bachchan!!! Here’s to the best of it all yet to come!!!” Saiyami Kher, Sonali Bendre, and Ekta Kapoor left several red heart emojis. Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007 at their home Prateeksha, and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

On Koffee With Karan in 2010, Abhishek revealed why the wedding was not a grander affair. “People are forgetting a major reason why our family wanted to keep it intimate. I had an ailing grandmother in hospital and my father said, ‘You know, we do not feel good about going out there and having a good celebration’. Did I want to invite? Did her family want to invite the whole world? Yes. Our parents, altogether, sent out a card seeking the blessings of everybody.”

Aishwarya added, “It was the happiest moment in our lives, and there was a genuine reason [why we could not invite everyone].”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have worked together in several films, including Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho and Guru. Abhishek was last seen in Dasvi with Yami Gautam. On the other hand, Aishwarya has Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvin.