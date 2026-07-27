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Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai’s viral New York selfie wins hearts
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have set social media abuzz after a candid selfie with a fan in New York went viral.
A rare glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan together is enough to send their fans into a frenzy. The Bollywood couple is once again making headlines after a candid selfie with a fan in New York went viral recently on social media. The heartwarming picture, reportedly clicked during an evening stroll, has been widely shared online.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are seen posing for a selfie with a fan. Abhishek, dressed casually in a black cap, clear-framed glasses and a red-and-white layered outfit while Aishwarya stands beside him with her long hair left open, bold red lipstick and sunglasses resting on her head. The couple can be seen smiling gently at the camera.
See the recent photo of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:
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Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai have been making headlines for several months amid persistent speculation about trouble in their marriage. However, they have not publicly addressed the rumours. Their latest appearance together in New York has delighted fans, with many viewing the viral selfie as a positive glimpse of the couple spending quality time together.
According to reports, Abhishek is currently in New York for the shooting of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action entertainer King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The actor is expected to play a pivotal antagonist in the film, while Aishwarya reportedly joined him during his schedule in the city.
Abhishek and Aishwarya, who tied the knot in April 2007, have largely kept their personal life away from the public eye. Their latest New York outing has nevertheless delighted fans, many of whom viewed the candid pictures as a refreshing glimpse of the couple spending quality time together.
Apart form airport spotting, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in public earlier this year when she made her much-anticipated appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. As has become a tradition over the years, the former Miss World once again commanded attention on the prestigious red carpet with her elegant looks.
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