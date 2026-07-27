Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai’s viral New York selfie wins hearts

A rare glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan together is enough to send their fans into a frenzy. The Bollywood couple is once again making headlines after a candid selfie with a fan in New York went viral recently on social media. The heartwarming picture, reportedly clicked during an evening stroll, has been widely shared online.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are seen posing for a selfie with a fan. Abhishek, dressed casually in a black cap, clear-framed glasses and a red-and-white layered outfit while Aishwarya stands beside him with her long hair left open, bold red lipstick and sunglasses resting on her head. The couple can be seen smiling gently at the camera.