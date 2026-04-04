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Abhishek Bachchan says ‘it’s terrifying’ to walk the red carpet with wife Aishwarya Rai: ‘I’m like a block of wood, very awkward’
Abhishek Bachchan admitted that while his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, effortlessly stuns on the red carpet, he often feels awkward and even intimidated in comparison.
All eyes turn to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan whenever she steps onto the red carpet. Known for her poise and elegance, the actor effortlessly commands attention, so much so that even her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, admits to feeling overwhelmed walking beside her.
‘It’s terrifying to walk the red carpet with her’
In a recent conversation with Lilly Singh, Abhishek spoke candidly about his discomfort at high-profile appearances. “Have you seen my wife? Have you ever seen her on a red carpet? It’s the most daunting thing for me to go on a red carpet, period. And if I have to do it with her, it’s terrifying. They’re all professionals, they’re so good at it. I’m like a block of wood. I don’t know what to do. Should I keep my hands in my pockets? I’m very awkward. So they always end up saying, ‘One more smile, please.’”
He also recalled a humorous moment from a red carpet appearance, admitting that his nervousness once got the better of him. “Sir, humne kya galti ki hai? Aap itne naraaz kyun dikh rahe hain?” (Sir, what mistake have we made? Why do you look so upset?) photographers asked him after he unintentionally appeared serious. “And I’m like, sorry,” he added with a laugh.
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‘No fixed roles for him and Aishwarya’
During the same interaction, Abhishek offered a glimpse into their parenting approach at home with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. He explained that both he and Aishwarya focus on leading by example rather than assigning traditional roles. “In my home, as parents, both of us try to be the best example for Aaradhya instead of telling her what is right and what is wrong. We believe in showing what to do by being that ourselves. It’s never been like, ‘Okay, I’ll teach her self-defence.’ If you’ve seen my wife, she can take care of herself. It’s never been divided like, ‘I’ll teach her self-defence, you teach her to be empathetic.’ No, it’s not that.”
Elaborating on this approach, he added: “It’s simply about leading a good, responsible life with your values and morals. Your child sees that, emulates it, and in that way, you’ve equipped them. So there’s no competition at home about who has to be the man or who has to be the woman.”
Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in April 2007 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. They welcomed Aaradhya on November 2011. Over the years, the couple has shared screen space in films such as Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Guru, Sarkar Raj, and Raavan.
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