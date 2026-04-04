Abhishek Bachchan says ‘it’s terrifying’ to walk the red carpet with wife Aishwarya Rai: ‘I’m like a block of wood, very awkward’

All eyes turn to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan whenever she steps onto the red carpet. Known for her poise and elegance, the actor effortlessly commands attention, so much so that even her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, admits to feeling overwhelmed walking beside her.

‘It’s terrifying to walk the red carpet with her’

In a recent conversation with Lilly Singh, Abhishek spoke candidly about his discomfort at high-profile appearances. “Have you seen my wife? Have you ever seen her on a red carpet? It’s the most daunting thing for me to go on a red carpet, period. And if I have to do it with her, it’s terrifying. They’re all professionals, they’re so good at it. I’m like a block of wood. I don’t know what to do. Should I keep my hands in my pockets? I’m very awkward. So they always end up saying, ‘One more smile, please.’”