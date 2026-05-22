‘How Abhishek Bachchan treated Aishwarya Rai was beautiful’: Aarya Babbar recalls Guru romance

Actor Aarya Babbar may have worked with some of Indian cinema’s biggest filmmakers, from Mani Ratnam and Farah Khan to Vishal Bhardwaj, but he didn’t get commercial success. Looking back at his career, Aarya shared why several of his films failed despite collaborating with acclaimed directors. He also opened up about working on Guru and witnessing the early romance between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aarya made his acting debut with Ab Ke Baras in 2002 and later appeared in films like Tees Maar Khan, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Guru.

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Aarya said film failures are not always in an actor’s control.

“If a film doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. There is nothing you can do about it. A filmmaker has a vision, and sometimes the audience at that time does not connect with that vision. Sometimes, audiences begin appreciating a film years later. I did Tees Maar Khan with Farah Khan ji. The film did not work when it released, and we had a lot of expectations from it. But today, that film is loved by many people.”

He added that several films he was part of simply arrived at the wrong time.

“All the other films that did not work — perhaps audiences at that point did not want to watch that kind of cinema,” he said.

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‘Guru didn’t make Abhishek Bachchan an overnight star’

Aarya then spoke about Guru, which was directed by Mani Ratnam and starred Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai in the lead role.

“As far as Guru is concerned, it did not make Abhishek Bachchan an overnight star, so how would it make me one?” he said with a laugh. “But Guru is one of the best works in Abhishek’s career, and Abhishek is a fantastic human being to work with.”

Working with Abhishek and Aishwarya during their courtship period

The actor also recalled interacting with Abhishek and Aishwarya during what he believes was the beginning of their romance.

“I had the chance to interact with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya during the time when perhaps their courtship was going on, before they tied the knot. It was so beautiful to see how he treated his lady, how he respected her and loved her,” Aarya shared.

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“To watch him perform while Mani Ratnam sir directed me — I could not have asked for a better opportunity.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya’s relationship

Interestingly, Guru is widely remembered as the film during which Abhishek and Aishwarya’s relationship deepened. Though the two actors had previously worked together in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and Kuch Naa Kaho, sparks flew years later during the making of Umrao Jaan and Guru.

Abhishek later proposed to Aishwarya in New York after the premiere of Guru in 2007. In an earlier interview, the actor revealed that he took Aishwarya to the balcony of the same hotel where he had once imagined a future with her and proposed using a prop ring from the film itself. The actor had even requested the makers if he could keep the ring because of its emotional significance.

Aishwarya immediately said yes.

Speaking about the proposal years later, Aishwarya had said, “He is original and real, like our relationship. There is nothing predictable or boring about our life. We nurture each other. The gesture was spontaneous and meaningful. God has been kind to us. We can certainly afford those standard rocks. But do we need them?”

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Directed by Mani Ratnam, Guru also starred Vidya Balan, R. Madhavan and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.