Abhishek Bachchan hugs Aishwarya Rai tightly as his kabaddi team wins, Aaradhya poses with trophy. See photos, video

Actor Abhishek Bachchan was overjoyed after his team Jaipur Pink Panthers lifted the trophy at the Pro-Kabaddi League on Saturday. In a video that is being circulated online, Abhishek gives Aaradhya and Aishwarya a tight hug. Aishwarya also screamed and celebrated with Abhishek. Aaradhya got to lift the trophy and pose with it as well.

Aishwarya also took to Instagram to express her happiness. “Jaipur Pink Panthers are the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 CHAMPIONS. What a fabulous season! We are so proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused and hardworking kabaddi sportsmen… Kudos boys!!! God Bless always. Love, Light, more power to you and Shine on,” she wrote, as she shared several photos from the match.

Abhishek shared several photos with Aishwarya and Aaradhya and wrote, “So proud of this team. They’ve quietly worked towards this cup. Despite criticism they kept believing and working. Everybody wrote them off…. But they had confidence in themselves. That’s the way to do it!!! it’s taken us 9 years to win this cup again.”

So proud of this team. They’ve quietly worked towards this cup. Despite criticism they kept believing and working. Everybody wrote them off…. But they had confidence in themselves. That’s the way to do it!!! 💪🏽 it’s taken us 9 years to win this cup again. pic.twitter.com/ARSZmhAosT — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) December 17, 2022

Abhishek’s father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also congratulated the team. “CHAMPIONS CHAMPIONS CHAMPIONS .. !!!! JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS CHAMPIONS Abhishek you are a CHAMPION !! YOU PLAY SILENTLY, with dedication and resolve, amidst biast criticism ..AND THEN YOU WIN .. !!! So so proud of you,” he wrote. Abhishek replied, “We missed you, Pa. Thank you from the entire team.”

Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the summit clash and became champions of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 on Saturday. The Panthers aced their game in the final seconds of the match and won their second Pro Kabaddi League title.