Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai celebrate 12 years of togetherness in Maldives

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have taken off to the beautiful islands of Maldives to ring in their 12th wedding anniversary. Bachchan has been sharing photos from his family vacation on social media.

Advertising

On Friday, the actor shared a photo of his beautiful wife Aishwarya, and captioned it, “Honey and the moon. 😉.” In the photo, Aishwarya is seen in a blue dress and looks stunning as she enjoys her family time with her husband and daughter.

Earlier, Abhishek shared a splendid click from the Niyama Private Islands. The former Miss World also posted a scenic photo of the island on her Instagram account. We also got to see a photo of them together as they arrived in the Maldives which was shared on a fan page of the Bachchans.

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya got customised bicycles to ride and the Manmarziyaan actor shared a photo of those on his Instagram story. He also shared a picture of a board probably outside his resort suite. The board read, “Bachchan’s Family Home.”

Advertising

The power couple of Bollywood tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony at Bachchan’s residence Jalsa. They were blessed with daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

Abhishek and Aishwarya were to come back together on the silver screen after a gap of eight years in Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun. Abhishek even said in an interview to PTI, “‘Gulab Jamun’ is a script that both Aishwarya and I agreed to do. We are looking forward to it.” However, things didn’t work out later.