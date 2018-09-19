Abhishek Bachchan on Aaradhya seeing her parents together in Gulab Jamun: She’ll be fine

Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya.

Abhishek Bachchan is set to reunite with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his next film titled Gulab Jamun. The Anurag Kashyap directorial is in its pre-production stage and would bring the Bollywood couple onscreen together after eight long years. Their last outing was Mani Ratnam’s Raavan in 2010.

On the sidelines of promoting Manmarziyaan recently, Abhishek also spilled some beans about Gulab Jamun, which reportedly will go on floors early next year. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, AB said, “I look forward to it. When we are going to do it, we haven’t decided yet. It’s called Gulab Jamun. It’s a beautiful script, a very sensitive script, written by first time director called Sarvesh Mewara. When it is going to start, we haven’t decided but we look forward to doing it.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya have done films like Kuch Naa Kaho, Guru, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2 and Sarkar Raj together. The two Bollywood biggies, who tied the knot in 2007, have a six-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Sharing on how Aaradhya would probably react to seeing her parents onscreen in Gulab Jamun, Abhishek said, “She will be fine. She has not seen our films. She has seen the odd song here and there. She is too young, she is only six.”

Abhishek made his comeback to films after a hiatus of two years with Manmarziyaan, which also starred Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. His last one was 2016 film Housefull 3. Junior Bachchan has remained busy with his kabaddi and football teams during this gap.

On the other side, Aishwarya returned to film after the birth of Aaradhya in 2015 with Jazbaa. She went on to be a part of movies like Sarbjit, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and the recent Fanney Khan.

