‘Aishwarya and I started dating here’: Abhishek Bachchan on his ’emotional’ Jaipur connect

Abhishek Bachchan turned entrepreneur in 2014, when he acquired the Jaipur team ahead of the inaugural season of Pro Kabaddi League. That proved lucky for the actor, as the team he christened the Jaipur Pink Panthers went on to win the inaugural and ninth seasons of the sporting league.

On the podcast Future Unplugged, Abhishek revealed why he chose Jaipur, out of all cities, for his maiden kabaddi team. “Jaipur is where I shot a part of my first film. It was an auspicious thing to start something new,” said Abhishek. He made his Bollywood debut with JP Dutta’s 2000 romantic drama Refugee, primarily shot in Kutch, Gujarat, also had certain key portions in Jaipur and a Mumbai studio.