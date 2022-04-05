‘I, my family are lucky to have Aishwarya Rai’: Abhishek Bachchan says he admires wife’s ‘dignity’ during difficult times

Actor Abhishek Bachchan acknowledged in an interview that he is ‘very, very lucky’ to have a partner like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007, and will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary later this month.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek said that Aishwarya has always stood by him in difficult times, and has handled her own problems with ‘dignity and grace’.

He said, “I think it’s high time we just acknowledge that women are the superior species as compared to men and you know they just tend to put things into perspective. My wife is exceptional at that. She’s always been an amazing emotional support for me. I’ve been very lucky, my entire family has been. The wonderful thing about having a life partner like Aishwarya is that she is from the business. She gets it. She has been doing it slightly longer than I have. So, she knows the world. She has been through it all. So, it’s nice when you come home and if you’ve had a challenging day, you know that there’s somebody who gets it.”

He said that they have a ‘synergetic’ relationship where they know when the other needs support, and when they need to be left alone ‘to sort things out’.

Abhishek added, “She has been somebody that I have always noticed has managed to traverse some of the most difficult times of her life with utmost dignity and grace. I really admire that about her. Actors are emotional people, we’re very, very hyper-sensitive. and there are times when we might just want to lash out and we kind of explode. You can only take so much. I’ve never seen her do that.”

The actor will next be seen in Dasvi, which will be released on Netflix and JioCinema this Friday. Aishwarya will make her acting comeback with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, which is scheduled to be released later this year.