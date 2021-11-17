Abhishek Bachchan shares photo from his ‘princess’ Aaradhya’s 10th birthday party: ‘You make the world a better place’

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to wish his daughter Aaradhya on her tenth birthday. Abhishek shared a beautiful photo of his daughter and wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says “you make the world a better place”. We love you and god bless you always.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya are celebrating their daughter’s birthday in the Maldives. The family took off for a beach vacation a few days ago and they have been sharing several photos from their holiday on social media.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared the photo of this special transport that the Bachchans are using for traveling in the island resort.

Bipasha Basu shared in the comments section, “Happy Birthday to your pretty princess.” Anupam Kher, Navya Nanda and many others left wishes in the comments section. Abhishek’s friend Sikander Kher took to Instagram to share an unseen photo of the 10-year-old and left a heartwarming birthday wish for her. He shared, “To my darling lady princess bestest… I love you very much … health shall always be with you and joy shall always be with the people you are around … god bless you … siku chachu ❤️#Aaradhya #GettingTallerThanPapaSoonest.”

Previously, Abhishek and Aishwarya had shared photos of Casa Bachchan at the resort. The family seems to be enjoying their time by the sea as they have shared many photos of sea life and beach views.

It seems as if their trip is sponsored, going by the prominent tags that the actors made sure to include in each of their posts. Villas at the Amilla can cost around $1,000 to $19,000, which is around Rs 75,000 to Rs 14 lakh per night and Bachchans are sure promoting it a lot.