Abhishek Bachchan turns 43: Aishwarya Rai and Shweta Bachchan share the Manmarziyaan actor’s childhood photos

Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his birthday today and the actor received a special wish from wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aishwarya took to her official Instagram account to post two adorable clicks of Junior Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan turns 43 today.

Abhishek Bachchan turns a year older today and the actor received a special wish from wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aishwarya took to her official Instagram account to post two adorable clicks of Junior Bachchan. Along with the photos, she wrote a short and cute message for the Manmarziyaan actor.

Sharing the photos, Aishwarya wrote, “always…My Baby😘HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY BAAABYYY💖✨💝⭐️.” One of the photos is from Abhishek’s childhood and the other one is a selfie of Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple.

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot back in 2007. The first time the duo shared screen space was in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and later went on to do films like Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Guru and Raavan among others. Recently, on Koffee With Karan, Abhishek shared that he is not afraid of his wife and is even more scared of his mother Jaya Bachchan.

Shweta Bachchan also shared a childhood photo and wrote, “Love you beyond words and reason ♥️” In her Instagram stories, she also shared daughter Navya Navelli Nanda’s post for the birthday boy.

Shweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya Nanda wished Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram. (Source: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram)

Wishing Abhishek on his birthday, Navya wrote, “Happy birthday best friend.” In the photo, we see both Navya and Abhishek wearing jerseys bearing their name and watching a game together.

Abhishek, who turns 43 today, has garnered praise for his last release Manmarziyaan also starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Reports also suggests that the actor has been approached for a negative role in Shankar’s Indian 2.

