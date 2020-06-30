Abhishek Bachchan revisits his debut film Refugee: JP Dutta was the best teacher

Refugee marked the Bollywood debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Express Archive) Refugee marked the Bollywood debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Express Archive)

Abhishek Bachchan, who completes two decades in Bollywood today, has revisited his debut film Refugee.

“Time flies when you’re having fun!” began Abhishek’s Instagram note about working on the JP Dutta directorial.

He continued, “Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta’s Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient,supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you!”

Abhishek Bachchan also reminisced about his Bollywood journey. The actor remarked that “surviving 20 yrs seems unimaginable” and none of it would have been possible without the support of his family.

The actor further wrote, “It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 yrs seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I’m just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can’t wait….However, none of this would have been possible without my family! They have been my inspiration, my strength, my silent support and my “raison d”être”. They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressurising me, burdening me with expectation. They let me know when they didn’t like a performance and showered me with love when they did. I am because of them and I hope, some day whey they look back and reminisce they feel proud of me. But, now this is sounding like the end…. nowhere near it. Like I said, I’m just getting started. And “miles to go before I sleep”. Like the great Sinatra said-“ The record shows, I took the blows And did it my way!”

Also Read | Streaming Guide: Abhishek Bachchan movies

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has a couple of projects in his kitty, including the upcoming Amazon Prime series Breathe: Into The Shadows and a film titled The Big Bull, which will release on Disney+Hotstar.

