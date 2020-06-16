Abhishek Bachchan remembers working with father Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in 2005

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan shared screen space for the first time in Bunty Aur Babli. Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan shared screen space for the first time in Bunty Aur Babli.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Tuesday remembered one of the most defining years of his career – 2005. The Breathe 2 actor mentioned that 2005 was ‘the year the flood gates opened’ as he got to work in five films, including two movies with his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Sharing a video featuring the five films (Sarkar, Bunty Aur Babli, Dus, Bluffmaster and Antarmahal) which released in 2005, Abhishek wrote on Instagram, “#RoadTo20 Year-2005 The year the flood gates opened! #Buntyaurbabli #Sarkar #Dus #Antarmahal #Bluffmaster Wow. All these films in a year. Any actor will tell you that it is a dream of theirs to act with “The Amitabh Bachchan”, in 2005 this fan got not one but two opportunities. There is so much to share about all the films I did in 2005… perhaps, some other time and some other medium. For now, as I reminisce… I’m eternally grateful to get the opportunity to be a part of these films. Never had I imagined that I would be a part of even one “career defining movie” ( you always hope ) to be a part of 5, that too in the same year is unbelievable!”

Amitabh Bachchan played a cop in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bunty Aur Babli. The two also shook a leg in the song “Kajra Re,” alongside Aishwarya Rai. Sarkar, on the other hand, saw the Bachchans playing father and son on screen.

Amitabh Bachchan and abhishek Bachchan in a still from Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar (2003). Amitabh Bachchan and abhishek Bachchan in a still from Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar (2003).

Bengali film Antarmahal, Anubhav Sinha’s action thriller Dus and Rohan Sippy’s romantic comedy Bluffmaster also found many takers in 2015.

