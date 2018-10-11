Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan cheer for Pink Panthers team in Chennai

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan were seen twinning in Pink Panthers hoodies.

Abhishek Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were recently seen at Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Pro Kabaddi League match in Chennai.

While Abhishek shared a selfie of himself, wife Aish and daughter Aaradhya and wrote along, “My favourite Pink Panthers! 💖,” Aishwarya shared a family click with the caption, “Go Pink Panthers✨💖.”

The Bachchans were seen twinning in Pink Panthers hoodies at the stadium. The fan pages also featured clicks where Abhishek, Aish and Aaradhya can be seen enjoying the game. Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Instagram account also shared a photo and wrote, “#PantherBosses, supporting us from the sidelines.”

Film producer Bunty Walia also accompanied Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

See photos of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan from Pink Panthers match:

(Source: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

(Source: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

(Source: Jaipur Pink Panthers/Instagram)

(Source: aishwarya_raifan/Instagram)

(Source: aishwarya_raifan/Instagram)

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is now looking forward to his next film titled Gulab Jamun, opposite wife Aishwarya.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd