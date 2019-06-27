Here’s why Sourav Ganguly is on the first poster of Abhinay Deo directorial Doosra

The first poster of Abhinay Deo’s sports drama Doosra was released on Thursday. The film will highlight the influence maverick captain Sourav Ganguly had on the young minds of India.

The makers shared that the film is a multi-layered story told through the eyes of a young girl who chooses a different route for freedom.

According to the makers, Doosra is “a socio-sports drama that marks courage and freedom of expression through one incident that gave Indians the feeling of liberation. Set in the nineties and the early 2000s, the story brings together two vastly different narratives to stand up and stand out, driven by captain Ganguly’s iconic T-shirt removal at the Lord’s stadium in London, making thousands of Indians comfortable, unapologetic and proud to be who they are.”

Director Abhinay Deo shared in a statement, “Sourav Ganguly marked the end of an era, the end of submission. His one move at the NatWest final was so powerful and brought such a huge paradigm shift in our thinking. This film captures this through the life of a girl living in a patriarchal family suppressed by society and societal obligations. The poster of the film is only the first look. There are several more layers that audiences will understand once they watch the trailer.”

A film that is very special to me. #Doosra – the story of India’s iconic 2002 victory as seen through the eyes of a young girl. Story & screenplay by my friend Agnello Dias. Executive producers Masha & Rohan Sajdeh. Stars Plabita Borthakur Ankur Vikal Krishna gokani samidha guru pic.twitter.com/ajvCsk49OX — Abhinay Deo (@AbhinayDeo) June 27, 2019

Actor Plabita Borthakur, who was a part of PK and Lipstick Under My Burka, and Slumdog Millionaire fame Ankur Vikal will play important roles in Doosra.