‘Abhinav Kashyap should have approached us to resolve matters with Salman Khan,’ says film association

Dabbang director Abhinav Kashyap had earlier spoken against Salman Khan and his family and accused them of sabotaging his career. In response to the Kashyap’s allegations, Sohail Khan has slapped a defamation case against him.

Today, the General Secretary of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) Ashok Dubey told indianexpress.com that being a member of IFTDA (Indian Films and Television Directors’ Association), Abhinav Kashyap should have approached them to resolve the matter.

Dubey said, “Abhinav Kashyap is a member of the directors’ association, he should have approached the body to intervene and help him. He never approached the association, we came to know about these matters only when he wrote on his social media platforms. He has still not approached any one of us. When a member lodges a complaint, the body looks into the matter and tries to help the member in every way possible. But without a complaint, we can’t help him.”

On being asked the reason why FWICE showed solidarity to Salman Khan amidst this controversy, Dubey said, “Salman bhai has always helped the federation and all its members. He helps technicians every time, so we decided to stand by him as he stands by our workers. Not only during COVID-19, he has helped technicians and their families earlier also. He is the first person to help if someone has a medical emergency. Even during the lockdown, he directly transferred money to 23,000 workers and technicians. Without getting into their internal politics we wanted to only thank him for his gesture.”

