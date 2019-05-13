Abhimanyu Singh to play villain in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi

Actor Abhimanyu Singh has been cast as the antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Abhimanyu, who has started shooting for the film, said his character is “unpredictable and deadly”.

“It’s an interesting role. Akshay sir and I have known each other for a while now and it has been a great shoot from the first day. It was a serious scene and we had to complete it in a day, which we did.

“It was lovely shooting with Akshay sir and Rohit sir made me feel as if we have known each other for years,” the actor said in a statement.

Abhimanyu made his big screen debut with the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed 2001 supernatural-thriller Aks and was more recently seen in the Sridevi-starrer Mom.

Sooryavanshi is the third film Shetty’s cop universe after Ajay Devgn-fronted Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba.

The filmmaker is also planning to make a film centred on a female cop.