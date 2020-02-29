I want to explore my capacity as an actor: Abhimanyu Dassani

Abhimanyu Dassani believes today there are more opportunities for actors that has enabled them to experiment. (Photo: Abhimanyu Dassani/Instagram) Abhimanyu Dassani believes today there are more opportunities for actors that has enabled them to experiment. (Photo: Abhimanyu Dassani/Instagram)

Abhimanyu Dassani, who made his acting debut with Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, has a variety of films in the pipeline and the newcomer says his aim is to explore his range as a performer.

This year, Abhimanyu will feature in two movies — action entertainer Nikamma with Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty; and ensemble family comedy Aankh Micholi, alongside Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi and Mrunal Thakur.

The actor said the two projects are completely different.

“I didn’t take a film till Mard Ko… released and so there was a delay in the next film. I have been choosy in selecting films. I don’t want to be blocked or be put in any box. Nikamma is a commercial-action thriller, while Aankh Micholi is a family comedy,” Abhimanyu told PTI in an interview.

The actor revealed that he is also working on a yet-to-be-titled romantic drama film.

“I don’t want to do the same kind of films again and again. It is important to do different films as that’s the enrichment and growth an actor can have. More than the genre, I want to explore my capacity of what I can do and not do,” he added/

He believes today there are more opportunities for actors that has enabled them to experiment.

“Today the opportunities are bigger. I am lucky to be part of this new age cinema, where there is a balance between commercial Bollywood cinema and content cinema. The opportunities have increased and it is great for actors,” he added.

In Nikamma, Abhimanyu will be doing hardcore action and he said he prefers performing it on his own stunts.

“I love doing action. We have incorporated a new kind of stunts. I did training in Krav Maga (military self-defence and fighting system), it is deadly hand-to-hand combat, military use. I did that workshop for 15 days in Istanbul. I learnt the basics too.

“I do stunts on my own and don’t use a body double. I have grown up watching action films of Jackie Chan, Tom Cruise and I got to know that they do action on their own, I respect them. I want to do it that way as it looks natural, real instead of looking perfect,” Abhimanyu said.

The actor is equally excited about Aankh Micholi, directed by Umesh Shukla.

“This is my first comedy film and I did have some doubts like will I be able to get it? I got it right and Umesh sir is happy with my work.”

“I had a lot of heart-to-heart conversation with Abhishek Banerjee, he is a friend and a guide. I have amazing chemistry with him. Paresh sir is an institution in himself, the way he switches on and off before action is amazing. He picks up the comic timing so well. The best part is he believes in every line that he says, even if it is weird.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Telegram | Helo | Pinterest | Tumblr | TikTok for all things Entertainment

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.