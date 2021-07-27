Abhimanyu Dassani tells off people saying they are ‘proud of’ Olympic medal winners: ‘You don’t have the right’

Mirabai Chanu’s Olympic win has many saying that they are proud of the athlete from Manipur who has won a silver medal at Tokyo 2020 but Bollywood actor Abhimanyu Dassani has pointed out that those who are trying to proclaim they are “proud” must check their stand.

Abhimanyu points out that one can be “happy” for them but should not claim that they are “proud.” The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor said that if those people “weren’t cheering for them when they were grinding blood sweat and tears on their fields or in their gyms,” they don’t have the right to be proud. Abhimanyu added that one should start investing in the sportsperson’s careers from an early stage to “earn that right.”

Abhimanyu took to Twitter and shared, “To all the bandwagon clout chasing sports fans that come out of their holes to be “proud” of athletes when they win. Here is the meaning of proud.”

If you werent cheering for them when they were grinding blood sweat and tears on their fields or in their gyms You dont have the right to be proud of them, you can be happy for them. Start investing directly/indirectly into thier journeys to earn that right.

His next tweet read, “feeling deep pleasure or satisfaction as a result of one’s own achievements, qualities, or possessions or those of someone with whom one is CLOSELY associated.”

He concluded his thread by explaining the difference between being proud and being happy. “If you weren’t cheering for them when they were grinding blood sweat and tears on their fields or in their gyms You don’t have the right to be proud of them, you can be happy for them. Start investing directly/indirectly into their journeys to earn that right. Be a real fan,” he wrote.

His tweets were met with a reply from actor Gulshan Devaiah who shared, “It’s difficult for everyone to invest in someone’s journey if they don’t know them to begin with…but I support your views about “pride” For me pride is strictly reserved for personal choices and achievements only.”

To this, Abhimanyu explained that by investment, he does not necessarily mean investing money. He wrote, “I meant … Just watch their games maybe tweet about them before they win. Don’t have to literally put down money or infrastructure to help them grow. Even a few nice words go a long way when you’re down. Especially by strangers appreciating you,” he shared.

On the work front, Abhimanyu’s upcoming films include Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Aankh Micholi and Nikamma.