Abhimanyu Dassani says he has all the ‘disadvantages of being an insider’: ‘It’s narcissistic that I have to prove myself to someone’

Actor Abhimanyu Dasani, who will soon be seen in Nikamma, shared in a recent interview that he has ‘all the disadvantages of being an insider’, but also ‘all the disadvantages of being an outsider’. For the unversed, Abhimanyu is the son of Maine Pyar Kiya actor Bhagyashree. Abhimanyu said that he has woken up to hundreds of messages where people have abused him.

Abhimanyu told Bollywood Hungama, “I have woken up to hundreds of messages abusing me and telling me that I don’t belong here. And it still happens.” The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor said that he finds it quite ‘narcissistic’ that he has to prove himself to people who know nothing about movies, but he has accepted it as a part of the game.

“I feel it’s quite narcissistic in a way that I have to prove myself to someone who doesn’t know films really but that’s okay, it’s part of the game I guess. You have to just deal with it. I have got all the disadvantages of being an insider, and I have all the disadvantages of being an outsider,” he said.

Abhimanyu spoke a little about his struggles in life as well as the actor shared that he stopped taking money from his parents, Bhagyashree and Himalay Dasaani, at the age of 15. He shared that while he was training, he did not have money to hire a personal trainer or buy protein so he would go to a bhurji vala near his house with a glass and have raw eggs.

“At 15, I stopped taking money from my parents. So during my training, to make a body I didn’t have money to have a trainer or to buy protein or anything like that. I was a vegetarian so first I started with eggs. There is a bhurji vala near my house and I used to go there with a glass, I used to have raw eggs to start off. And that’s where I learnt how to cook eggs and break eggs and all of that. It has been an adventure since the very beginning,” he said.

Abhimanyu was last seen in the 2021 Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar.