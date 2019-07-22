Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia to star in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma

Sabbir Khan and Sony Pictures International Productions are coming together for an actioner titled Nikamma, starring Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani and singer-social media sensation Shirley Setia.

Talking about the fresh pairing in the film, Sabbir said, “I am always going to try and introduce new talent to the industry and I am excited to present Abhimanyu and Shirley. They are a breath of fresh air and remind me of the zest that Tiger and Kriti had in their debuts.”

The makers shared in a statement that Nikamma will be similar to Sabbir’s Heropanti and Baaghi. “Nikamma promises action, comedy and romance with a strong emotional core,” read the statement.

Abhimanyu Dassani shared the news about his upcoming film on his social media account and wrote, “#ThankGodItsMonday Presenting @sabbir24x7 sirs *Nikamma* feat @shirleysetia . Thank you @sonypicturesin for this amazing opportunity!” Shirley too posted, “This is for all my well wishers and fans out there! Thank you so much for being by my side all these years! Extremely excited to share my Bollywood venture #Nikamma with @abhimanyud directed by @sabbir24x7 sir. Thank you so much #SabbirKhanFilms & @sonypicturesin 😇 #NikammaFirstLook.”

Abhimanyu, who made his Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, said, “The belief that Sabbir sir and Sony Pictures have showed in me is exhilarating, plus this genre brings a whole set of challenges that is very exciting.”

Shirley Setia, who will be making her Bollywood debut with Nikamma, added, “I couldn’t have asked for a better launch and I am glad that my first foray into Bollywood is a prestigious association with an international studio and Sabbir Sir, who has successfully launched such exciting talent in the industry.”

Nikamma’s first schedule is already wrapped and according to sources, a song and few scenes have been shot on a huge scale. Jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, the film is scheduled to release in summer 2020.