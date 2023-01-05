Abhilash Thapliyal says he came to Mumbai to work on The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘I finally received an offer’

Abhilash Thapliyal is basking in the success of Faadu and Blurr, his last two releases. The actor shared that his voice is completely gone as he’s busy answering calls from people congratulating him. “Being a regular Rohini boy, all these seem unreal to me. Also because I am not a trained actor, hence it feels overwhelming,” the RJ-turned-actor shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Recalling his journey from Delhi, Abhilash shared that he came to Delhi in 2016 to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. He added that whatever he gained in life apart from that is a ‘bonus’. “The objective was to just be able to play character roles in the comedy show. For my project, I managed to be on the show as a guest, and that was a different high for me. As a middle-class boy, I have always believed in working hard and doing justice to whatever work I got in the way,” he shared.

He added that while promoting Faadu on the comedy show, Pavail Gulati had mentioned that Abhilash was auditioning for the show. The actor added that when the team took a break, Kapil introduced him to the director and they asked him to come on-board. “Offer aagaya show ka (I got the offer to be on the show). However, since a few things are lined up, I don’t know if I will be able to work with them. However, I am just thankful that I managed to achieve my first dream. My family too was super proud about it,” he shared with a smile.

While many newcomers often complain about being typecast, for Abhilash Thapliyal, the same didn’t happen as he managed to break his image with every project. He shared that while initially, he started with comedy, post Aspirants people started seeing him in a different light. And while the tags keep coming, he shared that he will continue breaking them with his work. This is the reason he’s never worried or concerned about being stereotyped.

Talking about his latest work — Blurr and Faadu, Abhilash Thapliyal said that he wasn’t allowed to talk about the former for a year, while he had to keep his look under wraps for the latter. He shared that both projects were also very different from each other, and even from his real persona, making it an interesting challenge for him. He also thanked Ajay Behl and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for giving him these roles that helped him push the envelope.

The humble actor also dismissed the word ‘struggle’ from his life sharing that he knows no other way to get something in life. Stating that he has been actively auditioning for roles and that’s how he grabbed the projects. Sharing a rather sweet story about his experience in Blurr, the actor said he was finalised for the part of a hotel manager and had even shot for the same. He had come back home to Delhi when Taapsee Pannu called him late at night saying that Ajay Behl wants him to play the antagonist, after seeing his performance.

“My mother was to undergo surgery and was looked after by my sister. That’s how I managed to shoot for Blurr. I am just feeling grateful to have received such rave reviews for my performance,” he added with a smile.

Abhilash goes a long way with Taapsee Pannu. Talking about their bond, he shared how she is one genuine person who is always up to help him when needed. However, he did add that he hasn’t been able to utilise her being a producer till now. “If I ever have a confusion, I can always go to her. But I am yet to understand producer hone ka faida kaise uthau. For her, an audition is the only way to win a part.”

Abhilash Thapliyal will next be seen in Maidaan and another project with Navdeep Singh. He also has Aspirants 2 in the pipeline. As for the kind of roles he desires to do, the actor said for the young boy hoping to be on The Kapil Sharma Show, every little feat is a big achievement. “Laalchi nahi hona chahta main (I don’t want to be greedy), I want to be happy. Whatever I have achieved was never planned, hence I will leave the rest to fate also.”