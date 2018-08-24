Bollywood dancer Abhijeet Shinde commits suicide, say police

Abhijeet Shinde’s projects included director Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 4. Abhijeet Shinde’s projects included director Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 4.

Bollywood dancer Abhijeet Shinde, whose projects included director Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 4, committed suicide on Thursday, according to police.

Shinde took the extreme step at his house in Bhandup, Mumbai, early Thursday morning, a senior inspector at Bhandup police station told indianexpress.com.

“He was going through family issues, which is said to have triggered him to take this drastic step. We have found the suicide note in which he has asked to transfer his money to his daughter’s account. An accidental death case is filed. After postmortem, his body was handed over to his family,” the inspector said.

“He committed suicide around 6.30 AM, and as soon as we came to know about it, he was rushed to the hospital, but he was dead before reaching the hospital,” the inspector added.

Abhijeet Shinde, who got married in 2012, had been separated from his wife for a few months now. She didn’t allow him to meet their two-year-old daughter, which apparently took a toll on his mental health, said the police.

