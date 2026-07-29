Abhijeet Dipke dismisses Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Gen Gutter’ comments: ‘Who takes her seriously?’

After her purportedly objectionable comments about Gen Z sparked controversy, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has doubled down on her criticism and shared a new selfie video to further elaborate on her statements. Cockroach Janta Party leader Abhijeet Dipke was also asked about Kangana’s comments, to which he told news agency ANI, “Who even takes her seriously?”

Meanwhile, without directly addressing the controversy, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani criticised those making a fuss over the alleged use of foul language during the recently concluded student protests, noting that they are conveniently ignoring the brutality shown by security personnel towards the protesters.

Tearing into the “gutter-level, unethical, and obscene behaviour displayed by some protesters,” Kangana stated that she refuses to “normalise” such actions. Claiming that certain sections of the media are “ganging up” against her for her earlier comments, she argued that the protesters resorted to such behaviour “in front of children, the elderly, and women.”

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‘We don’t accept this kind of behaviour’

“We do not accept this in our society. We don’t want our children to see all this. We don’t want to feel ashamed in front of the elderly in our house. We don’t accept this kind of behaviour and won’t let it be normalised,” Kangana said.

She added, “The media won’t tell you how much I praised startups like Skyroot (Aerospace) or the Gen-Z of our country who are taking us to such heights. I congratulated NEET students myself, as well as children who are taking on the responsibilities of their families. We have such children in our team too. We have Gen-Z siblings in our families who complete our big tasks.”

Claiming that some “feminist television anchors” were trying to lecture her about why the younger generation of women should carry the burden of dignity and discipline, Kangana asserted that being disciplined and staying within boundaries “is not a choice.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

“Everyone would want to display obscene behaviour. But if you have to live in society, you have to follow the Constitution, which means your freedom ends where my nose and ears begin,” she maintained, adding that one can’t “shout sexual abuses” at others in public places.

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‘Some consider PM Modi a god’

Kangana then shifted her focus to the purported objectionable slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protests. “Children call the Prime Minister ‘exam buddy’. Some see him as a leader, a friend, or a god. You cannot hurt their feelings. This is not about becoming cool; this is basic civic sense. And if you don’t have this, you’ll have to learn. Don’t get influenced by these feminazis (a derogatory term used by men against opinionated women) and ruin your life,” she said, emphasising that people should stay within limits in public.

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“Science says the purpose of human life is evolution. And scriptures also say to move towards ‘Purushottam,’ the best among men. But feminazis are teaching you to become animalistic, putting a leash around your neck like an animal, displaying animal tendencies, and getting out of control to end up in jail,” she added.

How ‘Generation Gutter’ controversy started

For those unversed, the entire controversy began after Kangana criticised those “young Hindu women who want to imitate the lives of independent career women without earning that freedom.” Claiming that they have “nothing to offer to the system,” she described them as “ugly and corrupt.” She also accused them of “doing drugs, drinking, and having endless body count.”

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She went so far as to label them “Generation Gutter.” This drew a strong rebuke from Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

‘You earned the gaalis’: Vishal Dadlani backs protesters

Without naming Kangana, Vishal Dadlani recently slammed those who have been condemning the students for allegedly raising abusive slogans against the government and authorities, without addressing the attacks against them.

He wrote on social media, “Bad language?! You beat kids in the street. Pelted rocks at them, and blamed them! Shot at them. Tear-gassed them. Pellet-gunned their f***ing faces. Your bhaade-ke-goons are going around threatening and beating them even now! You earned the gaalis, my ‘fraand.'”

“Running paid story-campaigns and influencer campaigns only makes you look more pathetic,” he noted in the description box.

Disclaimer: The views and claims expressed in this article are based on public statements and social media posts, reflecting individual opinions that have not been independently verified.