Abhijeet Bhattacharya questions Daler Mehndi for not singing live, backs minister: ‘He spoke the truth’

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Daler Mehndi’s performance at a cultural event in Uttarakhand, seemingly backing the minister Subodh Uniyal who confronted the singer on stage over his performance. Without taking Daler’s name, Abhijeet said the minister had spoken the truth when he questioned whether the singer was actually performing live. He also made it clear that he would never resort to lip-syncing at a concert, even if his voice was strained or he was unable to sing perfectly.

Abhijeet made the remarks while performing at Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2026. A video of his address to the audience has since surfaced on social media, drawing attention amid the ongoing debate over Daler’s performance.

Abhijeet says minister spoke the truth about live singing

Addressing the audience, Abhijeet urged event organisers not to allow performers to pretend to sing live when they were not actually singing into the microphone.

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“If someone is not actually singing live into the microphone, then don’t allow it. A few days ago, there was an incident where a minister came onto the stage and spoke the truth. He said, ‘You are not singing. You can barely stand, and you are not really performing live.’ He spoke the truth. But he ended up becoming the villain in the eyes of many people. Yet this is something that happens on stages everywhere.”

Although he did not name the singer or the minister, his reference appeared to be to the recent confrontation between Daler Mehndi and Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal.

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‘I will sing live, even if my voice is strained’

Abhijeet assured the audience that he would never compromise on singing live, regardless of how his voice sounded during a performance. He said entertaining an audience came with a responsibility, particularly when people had spent their hard-earned money to attend a concert.

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“No matter how I sing, whether I sing badly, whether my voice is strained, whether I get tired, or whether I sing off-key, whatever I do, I will sing live,” he said.

The singer also acknowledged the efforts that go into organising an event, from the administration and departments involved to the people working behind the scenes. He said audiences deserved an honest performance in return for their time and money.

“That is the respect I owe you for giving me your time. You have spent your hard-earned money, invited me here, and made all these arrangements. Behind this event lies the hard work of the administration, the department and all of you. I bow to all of you and promise that I will never cheat you in this way. I will never simply move my lips in the name of singing. Some people do that, but I won’t,” he added.

What happened between Daler Mehndi and Uttarakhand minister?

The controversy erupted in October 2026 when Daler Mehndi was performing at a cultural event in Uttarakhand. State cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted the singer mid-performance and questioned whether he was actually singing live. The minister also criticised his stage presence, saying he appeared under the influence of alcohol.

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“You can’t even speak properly, how will you sing?” Uniyal said during the confrontation.

The incident sparked a debate over the minister’s conduct, with several members of the entertainment industry coming out in support of Daler. His brother Mika Singh criticised the public reprimand and maintained that Daler was unwell during the performance. Mika also revealed that the singer had undergone major surgery recently and has never touched alcohol in his life.

The minister defended himself and said Daler had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance. He maintained that the singer had not met audience expectations and refused to apologise over the incident.