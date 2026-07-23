Abhijeet Bhattacharya reveals advice to Udit Narayan after kiss row: ‘Just say yes, I did’

Playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has opened up about standing by two of his industry colleagues during some of the biggest controversies of their careers. Speaking about Udit Narayan’s viral kiss controversy last year and Sonu Nigam’s 2017 azaan row, Abhijeet said he was among the few people who publicly defended both singers, adding that he has often supported friends even when they did not expect it.

‘I told Udit Narayan to accept it’

Speaking to Subhojit Ghosh, Abhijeet Bhattacharya revealed that he advised Udit Narayan not to deny the incident that sparked widespread criticism last year, but instead own it and move on.

He said, “I stood by Udit even after he had given up. I told him, ‘Just say yes, I kissed because someone kissed me. Say it openly—that yes, I’ll do it too. If my fans come and kiss or hug me, I’ll do that too.’ I even spoke in his support. I told him, ‘You’re Udit Narayan. If people won’t kiss you, then who will they kiss? If 50 people kiss you and you kiss one of them back, what’s the big deal? Just say, ‘Yes, I did.”