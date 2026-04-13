‘Abhi na jao chhor kar…’: Tributes pour in for Asha tai — the queen of versatility, depth

Tributes poured in from across the country on Sunday for icon Asha Bhosle, who dazzled countless listeners and admirers with her astonishing versatility and capacity to evolve and conquer genres.

President Droupadi Murmu said Asha Bhosle’s demise has created a huge void in the world of music. “Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India,” the President said, adding that she has fond memories of having interacted with Bhosle.

“She led her life on her own terms as an artist and as an individual. With her melodious and timeless voice, she enriched Indian music for decades,” Murmu said. “Her music will live forever. Her demise is an irreparable loss to music lovers. I convey my heartfelt condolences to her family and countless admirers.”

Singer Asha Bhosle lighting the lamp, to inaugurate a program dedicated to her father and legendry singer Deenanath Mangeshkar. (Express archive) Singer Asha Bhosle lighting the lamp, to inaugurate a program dedicated to her father and legendry singer Deenanath Mangeshkar. (Express archive)

In a post on X, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said, “Asha ji’s versatile voice allowed her to effortlessly transition across genres, mastering soulful ghazals and traditional bhajans, leaving an indelible mark on Indian music. Her timeless voice and musical legacy will continue to resonate in the hearts of millions and inspire generations to come.”

Also Read – Asha Bhosle, India’s most versatile and prolific voice, is no more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said be it Asha Bhosle’s soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance and her songs will forever resonate in people’s lives. In a post on X, Modi described Bhosle as “one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known.”

“I will forever cherish the memories of my conversations with her. She will continue to inspire generations,” Modi said.

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Asha Bhosle flanked by Kishore Kumar and musician husband R D Burman. (Express archive) Asha Bhosle flanked by Kishore Kumar and musician husband R D Burman. (Express archive)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Asha tai not only carved out a unique identity with her sweet voice and unparalleled talent, but also enriched Indian music further through her melodies. Her extraordinary ability to adapt to every genre of music won over every heart… Whenever I met her, we would have long conversations on topics like music and art.”

“An era of playback singing comes to an end. An epitome of legendary versatility and grace, her unique style of singing was appreciated by millions across the globe,” said Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Asha Bhosle with Lata Mangeshkar. (Express archive) Asha Bhosle with Lata Mangeshkar. (Express archive)

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said Asha Bhosle’s “art will forever remain immortal amongst us”.

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and CM Devendra Fadnavis also paid their tributes.

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Recalling a recent interaction, Fadnavis said, “We were together at a World Radio Day programme where she insisted that I sing ‘Abhi Na Jao Chhor kar’ and remarked with a smile, ‘see, I made the Chief Minister sing’. It is hard to believe we will no longer have her presence among us.” Governor Varma, in his condolence message, said Bhosle was one of the most accomplished and versatile playback singers India has seen.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said on X, “Her unparalleled artistry in singing elevated Indian music to new heights. Her melodious voice will resonate in the hearts of the people of this nation forever.”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee lauded Asha Bhosle as a “musical genius” who inspired generations. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, “The film world has become poorer with the loss of the melody queen.”

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan said Bhosle’s voice “has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and I will miss her.”

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“For us, Asha tai was family,” said cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. “Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us. It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever.”