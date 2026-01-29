Abhay Varma says he wanted to retire after meeting his ‘god’ Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Makes you feel like you are meeting a friend’

Munjya actor Abhay Varma has long expressed his admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. And as fate would have it, the actor is now working alongside his idol in Siddharth Anand’s King. Recently, while talking about his experience on the film, Abhay opened up about how surreal it felt to be in the same room as Shah Rukh, admitting that he could hardly believe he was finally meeting his hero.

He told ABP News: “He is obviously the King. And honestly, I admire him not just as an actor, but as a teacher. He represents the best of our youth, someone we can look up to. I have always placed his work on a pedestal, and for me, he holds the stature of a god. I respect him deeply.”