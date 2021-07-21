Abhay Deol’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 post gets this reaction from Farhan Akhtar, see photo

Abhay Deol on Tuesday night reminisced about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as he shared a poster featuring famous artists like Salvador Dalí, Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo reimagined in the film’s poster.

Sharing this artwork by Ertan Ataywrote on his Instagram handle, Abhay, who played the role of Kabir Dewan in the film, wrote “Here’s your part 2 to #zindaginamilegidobara! 😁 Which artist corresponds to which character in our movie according to you? Match by their personalities.”

Reacting to Abhay’s post, Farhan, who played Imraan Qureshi’s character in the film, wrote, “VanDali na Freidagi Dobara ❤️.” Responding to Farhan’s comments, Abhay wrote, “@faroutakhtar so far Imran is getting Freida consistently and Kabir is getting Van Gogh. Time for you to pencil in an unabrow and for me to cut my ear off.”

As Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) recently clocked ten years, actors Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reunited for a virtual table read session of the film, which was moderated by stand up comedian-actor Vir Das. It was time travel for many ZNMD fans who have been asking for a sequel. Sharing the video, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “To memories that will last a lifetime, unbreakable bonds, crazy moments and a decade full of love.”

The film’s producer, Ritesh Sidhwani had recently hosted a reunion at his house in Mumbai for the film’s starcast and Zoya Akhtar, and it seemed to be one fantastic party.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, ZNMD followed the lives of three friends who reunite for a road trip in Spain and end up discovering themselves during the adventurous journey. It also featured Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah.