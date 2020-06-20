Abhay Deol: By industry’s logic, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a film about a man and a woman falling in love

Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and Abhay Deol in a still from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and Abhay Deol in a still from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a story about three friends who take an adventurous trip to Spain. The film starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin but Farhan and Abhay Deol were “demoted” from the main leads to “supporting actors” by the awards shows, shares Deol.

In his latest Instagram post, Deol, known for his unfiltered and honest opinions, wrote how according to the industry’s logic, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a love story of a boy and a girl instead of being a story about life and friendship.

Sharing a still from the film, Abhay Deol wrote, “I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role”. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes.”

This led to Deol boycotting the ‘familyfare’ award shows. He added, “There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case, it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it. #familyfareawards”

However, this is not the first time that the Dev D actor has spoken his mind. A few years ago, he pointed fingers at Bollywood celebrities who endorse fairness creams and started a debate against the fairness creams in India. This debate was recently revived following the death of George Floyd that led to worldwide protests.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd