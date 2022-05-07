Abhay Deol says he has been ‘manipulated and gaslit’ by filmmakers who used him ‘to get ahead in life’

Actor Abhay Deol feels that certain filmmakers have taken undue advantage of his honest and trusting nature. Abhay, who made his debut with the 2005 film Socha Na Tha, has featured in several cult hits since then, perhaps the most memorable being Anurag Kashyap’s Dev D. However, Abhay says that some filmmakers have manipulated him during the course of his career, and that as a result, he’s become more guarded.

Saying that honesty isn’t always the best policy, Abhay told Mid-Day, ” I’ve always tried to be who I am, what you see is what you get. When you wear your heart on your sleeve, you can also be reactionary. I’ve been taken advantage of, manipulated and gaslit by directors I worked with. There’s a narrative about you, that’s false.”

He added that he made a mistake in trusting some people. “There are directors who don’t have your best interests at heart and are just using you to get ahead in life but I had to experience those people otherwise I would be this naïve, idealistic kid, reactionary too, oblivious to the fact that there are people who harbour ill will.”

In 2020, Anurag Kashyap had a rather different view of the actor. He said that it was ‘a painful experience’ to work with Abhay. He told HuffPost, “I don’t really have great working memories with him. And haven’t talked to him much since I finished shooting.”

Kashyap added, “He wanted to do artistic movies but also wanted the mainstream benefits. The benefits and luxuries of being a Deol. He would stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj for a film that was made on a very tight budget. Also the reason a lot of his directors went away from him.” Kashyap’s Dev D was a psychedelic take on Devdas. Abhay played the role of Dev, while Mahie Gill and Kalki Koechlin played Paro and Chandramukhi.

Abhay had also courted controversy when he criticised elements of his own films such as Aisha and Raanjhana, both co-starring Sonam Kapoor.

Abhay’s last outing was the 2021 crime comedy film Velle alongside Anya Singh and Mouni Roy, and his nephew Karan Deol. He is gearing up for Jungle Cry, which is based on the lives of 12 underprivileged and orphan children from the Kalinga Institute in Odisha, and their journey to victory at International Junior Rugby Tournament held in the UK in 2007. Directed by Sagar Ballary, the film stars Steve Aldis, Rhys Ap William, Sherry Baines, Richard Elfyn, Julian Lewis Jones and Ross O’Hennessy.