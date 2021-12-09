scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Abhay Deol says he didn’t reach out to brothers Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol when he was low: ‘I’ve been on my own’

Abhay Deol said that he has experienced highs and lows in his life all by himself, but has now realised he doesn't want to be alone.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 9, 2021 8:19:36 pm
dharmendra sons sunny bobby and abhay deolAbhay Deol poses with cousins Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and uncle Dharmendra.

Actor Abhay Deol said that he didn’t reach out to cousins Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol when he fell out of favour with the film industry. Abhay blazed a trail as the poster boy for parallel cinema in the 2000s, but experienced a lull in his career following cult success.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor said that he considered asking for help a sign of ‘weakness’, and always believed that hardships are best handled in solitude.

Asked if he had turned to his actor cousins for help in moments of despair, Abhay Deol said, “I had always thought that to reach out is to be weak, just handle it yourself. I no longer believe that, of course. But I think my lows were low because I never reached out to anyone. I always tried to handle things on my own.”

Abhay said that he has reached a place in his life where he would reach out for help if he needed it. But, he added, “Now, the thing is, I’ve reached a point in my life where the highs and lows don’t affect me as much. Because I’ve been at it for a while. I’ve been on my own when I’ve been down low, and I’ve been on my own when I’ve been up high. All I know is that I don’t want to be on my own. That’s it. Being high, being low doesn’t matter. It’s just being in communion, in community, have your tribe. I’ve been very fortunate. I met some wonderful people along the way. I have my community; some are family, some are friends like family.”

Abhay will next be seen in Velle, a new film that also stars his nephew, Karan Deol. Karan made his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, directed by his father, Sunny.

