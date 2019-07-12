Abhay Deol calls out a troll for ageist comment: Wait till your turn comes, love

Toggle Menu
Abhay Deol received a lot of support in the comment section, with celebrities like Diandra Soares and music producer Spence stating that the Bollywood star looks better than ever.

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol recently called out an internet user over the latter’s inappropriate comment on one of his photos (Source: Instagram/abhaydeol).

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol recently made headlines when he called out a troll on his social media page. The incident happened after the actor shared a shirtless photo of himself.

While one user complimented Abhay’s looks, another responded to it by commenting, “WHY TF ARE YOU INTO HAIRY OLD LOOKING MEN!! Jesus.”

Abhay Deol recently shared a screenshot of the troll’s comment on his picture. He wrote, ““WHY TF ARE YOU INTO HAIRY OLD LOOKING MEN!! Jesus.” MADE ME LOL! #lostmyrazor #cantdoshitaboutageing #waittillyourturncomeslove.”

Abhay received a lot of support in the comment section, with celebrities like Diandra Soares and music producer Spence stating that the Bollywood star looks better than ever.

On the work front, Abhay Deol has movies like Line of Descent, Bounty Hunter and Jungle Cry in the pipeline. The actor was last seen in the Netflix movie Chopsticks alongside Little Things star Mithila Palkar. The movie received a mixed response from film critics, with The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta giving it only one star.

“‘Quirky and offbeat’ is how the film describes itself. And for a flick which has all the freedom granted by a streaming platform, a perky female lead and a leading man who has done some interesting work in the past, now on the lookout for a fresh lease, the right filmmaker can come up with delightful quirks, and can range far, far away from conventional Bollywood. But if this is all the filmmakers can come up with in the name of ‘quirky’, I’d much rather deal with Bollywood: at least you know where the constraints are,” Shubhra wrote in her review.

