Nepotism is prevalent everywhere in our culture: Abhay Deol

Actor Abhay Deol is glad that there is “an active debate” on nepotism. The Dev D actor, who credits his uncle Dharmendra as his inspiration, said he was always well aware of the existence of nepotism as it “pushed me to take chances with new directors and producers throughout my career.”

Sharing a photo of himself with veteran actor Dharmendra on Instagram, Deol wrote, “My uncle, whom I affectionately call dad, was an outsider who made it big in the film industry. I’m glad there is an active debate on the practices behind the scenes. Nepotism is just the tip of the iceberg. I’ve only ever made one film with my family, my 1st, and I’m grateful to be blessed and have that privileged. I’ve gone that extra mile in my career to make my own path, something that dad always encouraged. For me, he was the inspiration.”

Abhay Deol made his debut under Dharmendra’s Vijayta Films in the 2005 film Socha Na Tha.

“Nepotism is prevalent everywhere in our culture, be it in politics, business, or film. I was well aware of it and it pushed me to take chances with new directors and producers throughout my career. That is how I was able to make movies that were considered “out of the box.” I’m glad some of those artists and films went on to have tremendous success,” he continued.

He further said that if we intend to make changes in society and its working, focusing on only the film industry will be “counter productive” but it is important that talent in every field is given a chance to shine.

“If we are serious about making changes for the better, then focusing on only one aspect, one industry, while ignoring the many others, will be incomplete and possibly counter productive. We need a cultural evolution. After all, where do our filmmakers, politicians and businessmen come from? They are people just like everyone. They grow up within the same system as everybody else. They are a reflection of their culture. Talent everywhere deserves a chance to shine in his or her medium,” the Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara actor mentioned.

Abhay Deol ended his long note stating that while he has been at the receiving end time and again for speaking out, he is happy that many of the actors have opened up on their experiences within the industry.

He concluded, “As we have learnt over the past few weeks, there are several ways in which an artist is either uplifted to success, or beaten down to failure. I’m glad more actors are coming out today and speaking of their experiences. I’ve been vocal about mine for years now, but as a lone voice I could only do so much. It’s easy to smear one artist for speaking out, and I have been at the receiving end from time to time. But as a group, a collective, that becomes difficult. Maybe now is our watershed moment.”

