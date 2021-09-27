Abhay Deol makes his relationship with Shilo Shiv Suleman Instagram official? See their latest photos

Actor Abhay Deol has apparently made his relationship with Shilo Shiv Suleman Instagram official. Abhay on Sunday shared a set of candid pictures with the Bengaluru-based artist, and fans were quick to call them the latest couple in the tinseltown.

“Fluid, free, flowing, creative, soothing, fun, fearless, sensual, calming, inspiring, dynamic, talented, sexy. Oh and @shiloshivsuleman is all of those things too! #tribe #community #artist #freespirits #thefearlesscollective,” Abhay Deol wrote in the caption.

In her comment, Shilo wrote, “Nothing taboo on this table. More adventures soon!” Other celebs like Esha Gupta and Monica Dogra left love-filled emojis and replies for the duo.

Shilo Shiv Suleman is the founder and director of the Fearless Collective. The 400 artists working under it use art to voice their protest against gender violence. Shilo’s work mostly encompasses illustration and installation art.

Rumours started doing the rounds about Abhay Deol seeing Shilo Shiv Suleman when he posted some clicks from her exhibition in March this year, while also appreciating her work. In the caption he wrote, “It was profound, it was transcendental, it was ethereal @shiloshivsuleman! You’re an amazing artist. Now showing at the lovely @artmusings99 gallery in Mumbai, go catch it before it’s gone! P.S- the cat was not part of the exhibition! #art #artist #culture #exhibition #talent #shiloshivsuleman.”

On the work front, Abhay Deol was recently seen playing the father of an Indian-American teen, who discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes, in Spin. The film premiered on August 13 on Disney Channel.

His blockbuster movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara also completed 10 years recently.