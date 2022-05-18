Abhay Deol says he’s ‘getting married’, but neglects to reveal to whom

Abhay Deol has said that he is going to tie the knot. Take this news with a pinch of salt because it arrives with no additional information, at a time when Abhay has a new movie to promote. The actor has long cultivated a bachelor image, which has in turn earned him a large female fan following.

Last year, Abhay was linked with Bengaluru based artist Shilo Shiv Suleman, with whom he posted photos on Instagram. “Fluid, free, flowing, creative, soothing, fun, fearless, sensual, calming, inspiring, dynamic, talented, sexy. Oh and @shiloshivsuleman is all of those things too!” Abhay had written in one post.

The actor, who is the nephew of legendary star Dharmendra and the cousin of Bobby and Sunny Deol, recently also showed off his sprawling Goa property. The actor has been spending a large chunk of his time in Goa, after distancing himself from the film industry. In an episode of the YouTube show Where the Heart Is, Abhay described his Goa bungalow as ‘a glass house in the middle of the forest’.

Abhay appeared in a string of critically acclaimed parallel films in the mid-2000s, establishing himself as the poster child for alternate Hindi cinema with titles such as Dev D, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! Manorama: Six Feet Under. He has also starred in more mainstream projects such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Aisha. His most recent projects have been rather lowkey. These include the Disney Channel film Spin, the Netflix comedy Chopsticks, and the theatrical release Velle. He also appeared in the Disney+ Hotstar series 1962: The War in the Hills.

Abhay will next be seen in the film Jungle Cry, directed by Sagar Ballary and based on the inspiring true story of 12 underprivileged and orphan children from Kalinga Institute in Odisha, who participate in the International Junior Rugby Tournament held in the UK in 2007.