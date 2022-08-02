Abhay Deol says filmmakers asked him to take ‘advantage’ of his surname: ‘I was fighting to present my identity’

August 2, 2022 3:38:03 pm
Actor Abhay Deol is known for the unconventional career choices he made when everyone wanted to be a ‘Bollywood hero.’ Abhay, who debuted in the movies with Imtiaz Ali’s romantic-comedy Socha Na Tha in 2005 alongside Ayesha Takia, has since then gone on to do a wide range of eclectic roles, including the likes of Manorama Six Feet Under, Dev D and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! among others.
In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about his career, the meaning of stardom and preserving his identity in an industry that wants everyone to do the same kind of things and look a certain way in the public eye.
Speaking about the Deols and the pressure that comes with a famous surname, Abhay said, “Because I come from a family and have a last name, they (Deol family) have an image. When I started, I was fighting to present my identity and my personality, but the makers were coming back to me and saying, ‘You have a family that has an image, why don’t you just take advantage of that’.”
Abhay also said that he had to sacrifice the big game of money and fame to do what he wants to in the movie business. “I found it extremely patronising to say that you don’t have to like it as long as the audience likes it. I had to sacrifice my stardom, big numbers to be allowed to be given the freedom to cater to that audience,” he said
Abhay Deol was last seen in Lionsgate Play’s sports drama, Jungle Cry.
