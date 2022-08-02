scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Abhay Deol says filmmakers asked him to take ‘advantage’ of his surname: ‘I was fighting to present my identity’

Abhay Deol, who debuted in the movies with Imtiaz Ali's romantic-comedy Socha Na Tha in 2005 alongside Ayesha Takia, has since then gone on to do a wide range of eclectic roles, including the likes of Manorama Six Feet Under, Dev D and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! among others. 

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 3:38:03 pm
abhay deolAbhay Deol talks about his career choices. (Photo: Abhay/Instagram)

Actor Abhay Deol is known for the unconventional career choices he made when everyone wanted to be a ‘Bollywood hero.’ Abhay, who debuted in the movies with Imtiaz Ali’s romantic-comedy Socha Na Tha in 2005 alongside Ayesha Takia, has since then gone on to do a wide range of eclectic roles, including the likes of Manorama Six Feet Under, Dev D and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! among others.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about his career, the meaning of stardom and preserving his identity in an industry that wants everyone to do the same kind of things and look a certain way in the public eye.

Speaking about the Deols and the pressure that comes with a famous surname, Abhay said, “Because I come from a family and have a last name, they (Deol family) have an image. When I started, I was fighting to present my identity and my personality, but the makers were coming back to me and saying, ‘You have a family that has an image, why don’t you just take advantage of that’.”

Also Read |The inexplicable popularity of Abhay Deol

Abhay also said that he had to sacrifice the big game of money and fame to do what he wants to in the movie business. “I found it extremely patronising to say that you don’t have to like it as long as the audience likes it. I had to sacrifice my stardom, big numbers to be allowed to be given the freedom to cater to that audience,” he said

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

Abhay Deol was last seen in Lionsgate Play’s sports drama, Jungle Cry.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 03:38:03 pm

Most Popular

1

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

2

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

3

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

4

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
NTR's legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in T...
NTR's legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in T...
On a broken record, Jharkhand braces for another round of musical chairs
On a broken record, Jharkhand braces for another round of musical chairs
Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands
Explained

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands

UP: After row over recital of ‘kalima’ during morning prayers, Kanpur school manager booked

UP: After row over recital of ‘kalima’ during morning prayers, Kanpur school manager booked

Kerala reports another monkeypox case, total infections at 7 in India

Kerala reports another monkeypox case, total infections at 7 in India

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg
Explained

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg

India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives

India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

Premium
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt says there is more to intelligence than just being book smart: They might think ‘she is dumb’ but…
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement