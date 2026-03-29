Abhay Arora reveals how Ranveer Singh balanced Dhurandhar 2 filming while Deepika Padukone was pregnant

Ranveer Singh has been getting a lot of credit lately, most of it deserved, for what he pulled off on screen in Dhurandhar The Revenge. But his Dhurandhar 2 co-star Abhay Arora had something else entirely to say about him in a recent interview, and it had nothing to do with the performance.

Deepika Padukone was pregnant during the shooting of Dhurandhar. The couple’s daughter Dua was born in September 2024, which means a significant portion of the film’s production overlapped with Deepika’s pregnancy. According to Arora, Ranveer tried his best to balance family responsibilities with work.

“Ranveer would try his best to get days off between shooting, even if it was just three or four days, so he could fly back to his wife and take care of his family,” Arora told Mirchi Plus, adding, “The way Ranveer takes care of his family is wonderful.”