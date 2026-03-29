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Abhay Arora reveals how Ranveer Singh balanced Dhurandhar 2 filming while Deepika Padukone was pregnant
Amid the noise around Dhurandhar The Revenge's record-breaking box office run, actor Abhay Arora recounted how Ranveer Singh takes care of his family.
Ranveer Singh has been getting a lot of credit lately, most of it deserved, for what he pulled off on screen in Dhurandhar The Revenge. But his Dhurandhar 2 co-star Abhay Arora had something else entirely to say about him in a recent interview, and it had nothing to do with the performance.
Deepika Padukone was pregnant during the shooting of Dhurandhar. The couple’s daughter Dua was born in September 2024, which means a significant portion of the film’s production overlapped with Deepika’s pregnancy. According to Arora, Ranveer tried his best to balance family responsibilities with work.
“Ranveer would try his best to get days off between shooting, even if it was just three or four days, so he could fly back to his wife and take care of his family,” Arora told Mirchi Plus, adding, “The way Ranveer takes care of his family is wonderful.”
Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Piyush Mishra rejects propaganda claims, Boman Irani says the film’s ‘success has to be celebrated’
Abhay Arora, who played Yasir Pappu in Dhurandhar The Revenge, has been candid in multiple interviews about what the Dhurandhar set was like. He has noted that he worked with both Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor within 24 hours, giving him a close vantage point to observe both actors. His observations about Ranveer have consistently pointed to someone who brings the same intensity to his personal commitments that he brings to a role.
For fans who have watched Ranveer Singh transform into the cold, methodical Hamza Ali Mazari on screen, there is something compelling about this particular behind-the-scenes detail. The character he played in Dhurandhar is defined by sacrifice, by a man who gives everything to a mission and carries the cost of it alone. The man playing him, it turns out, was doing something considerably warmer in between schedules.
Dhurandhar The Revenge is currently in theatres worldwide.